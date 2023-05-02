Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Oregon Humanities, is accepting applications for the third round of the Fields Artist Fellowship, a significant fellowship program to support Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers.
According to a press release, four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while honoring and sustaining their commitment to create social change within their community.
“As an individual artist, receiving these funds was huge in terms of interrupting and creating social change in my rural town,” said Crystal Meneses in the press release. Meneses received one of the inaugural Fields fellowships in 2019. “It opened doors for me that would never and have never been open.”
The consideration period for applications from Oregon artists began Tuesday, May 2 and will continue through June 15, the press release states. More information on how to apply is now available on the Oregon Community Foundation website at tinyurl.com/HN-Fields-Fellowship. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by December 2023. The Fellowship term will be May 2024 through May 2026.
According to the press release, each fellow will receive $150,000 throughout the two-year term. Eight finalists also will receive a one-time award of $10,000. Fellows also receive robust professional development, networking and community-building opportunities throughout the fellowship.
Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements include the following:
• At least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines
• At least three years of residence in Oregon (non-continuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (May 2024 to May 2026)
• Demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns
Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. June 15. The application portal and full request for proposals can be found at oregoncf.org.
Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Oregon Humanities, will administer the program and convene gatherings for the fellows, the release states. All funding is provided by the Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.
“It is an honor to recognize the power that a single artist can have in their community through this program,” Senior Program Officer for Arts and Culture at Oregon Community Foundation Jerry Tischleder said in the press release. “The Fields Artist Fellowship provides significant resources, but also provides peer connection and personalized support. We look forward to adding another cohort of individuals into this growing network across Oregon.”