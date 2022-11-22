The Oregon State Capitol History Gateway (CHG) is launching a second round of funding to help cultural and heritage museums produce an exhibit for display at the Oregon State Capitol. The Capitol displays exhibits from entities throughout the state.
CHG program exhibits are increasingly focused on telling Oregon history and stories about Oregonians that are interwoven with democracy or government. The Oregon State Capitol Foundation (OSCF) helps fund this and other CHG programs.
With the historic portion of the building closed for construction, applicants must produce a virtual version of their exhibit for use on the Capitol’s website and then display a physical exhibit once the entire building reopens in 2025.
The Capitol’s Visitor Services Department produces the CHG program, including events and exhibits, and will administer this funding opportunity. For this second round, the OSCF will award up to $7,500 per museum or organization.
Last year’s sponsorship recipients were the Hellenic-American Cultural Center and Museum “Master Penworks of Tom Stefopoulos: The Hellenic Artist of the Lovejoy Columns,” the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture “The Nez Perce in Oregon,” and Nordic Northwest “Swedish Cabins: Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo.”
Details about the funding opportunity and an application can be found at https://bit.ly/3E0N0BO. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, call Stacy Nalley, public outreach coordinator at the Oregon State Capitol Visitor Services Department, at 503-986-1392.