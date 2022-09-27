The Klamath Art Association & Gallery will showcasing the art of husband and wife team Greg and Debbie Beckman during the month of October.
The exhibit by the Beckmans — Anything's Possible — will kick off with a free reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Folk singer Tom Franks is scheduled to provide entertainment from noon to 2 p.m.
According to a press release, joint photographic excursions to local wildlife refuges and places of beauty give inspiration to both artists. Fortunately, they are there to help one another when needed and give input when asked. Both have had the opportunity to show at the art gallery and its associated venues including The Sagebrush Rendezvous, the Ross Ragland Theater, the Klamath County Library and the Klamath Falls Airport.
"Greg Beckman first became interested in photography while serving in Vietnam," the press release states. "Even in those difficult times, beauty could be found and photographed. He pursued photography once back home, in Wyoming, and then in California, at times as a hobby, at times as a livelihood."
The Beckman’s moved from California to Klamath Falls in 2005, according to the press release.
"Discovering the plentiful wildlife now surrounding them, Greg Beckman was inspired to upgrade his photographic equipment to include a 500 mm close up lens. With now more modern equipment, he can capture close ups of eagles, red-tailed hawks and coyotes," the press release states. "Several years ago, he was forced to stay indoors for four weeks following surgery. Cabin fever led him to a new style of artistic expression. He took photographs of old barns and other structures, stripped them of their color, printed them on watercolor paper then recolored them in watercolors and pastels. He enjoyed this so much that it became his Homestead series."
When Debbie Beckman first joined the Klamath Art Gallery, she mostly submitted photographs. According to the press release, the ability to show at the gallery and its off-site locations inspired her to learn new skills and experiment with new materials and mediums. Their 2014 show “From Alaska to Africa” led her to explore three-dimensional art. She discovered paper mâché and created both African and Alaskan animals. Three-dimensional representations became her new love.
"The gallery gift shop and a class at Indigo Beads led her to pursue jewelry making but with her own personal style," the press release states. "You will find unique jewelry using copper, silver, bison teeth, bone, snake skin, found objects and alcohol inks. Many of these pieces, as well as her artwork in the October show, reveal the awe she feels while immersed in nature. You will see a three-dimensional waterfall, pouches with feathers and other gatherings collected while out exploring and animal sculptures created that range from the realistic to the stylized and even the playful. Through words and mixed media art, she wishes to share her joy in creating and evolving as a human being. One of her pieces is a shadow box with a young woman reaching for the stars. This also expresses the curiosity and love of artistic techniques, texture, color, unique materials and found objects that has impacted all of her forms of artistic expression. This and her motto 'Just can't stop creating' explains it all."
The Klamath Art Gallery is located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River "birding trail.” The gallery is closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change-outs. The gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. All exhibits are free to the public.