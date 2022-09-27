Photo Panel

This compilation of images is a sample of what will be on display at the Klamath Art Association and Gallery during the month of October.

 Klamath Art Association and Gallery

The Klamath Art Association & Gallery will showcasing the art of husband and wife team Greg and Debbie Beckman during the month of October.

The exhibit by the Beckmans — Anything's Possible — will kick off with a free reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Folk singer Tom Franks is scheduled to provide entertainment from noon to 2 p.m.

