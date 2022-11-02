Collage

This collage of artwork shows some pieces that will be on display at the Klamath Art Gallery during "The Annual Holiday Showcase," which opens at noon Sunday, Nov. 6.

 Klamath Art Gallery

The Klamath Art Gallery’s new exhibit is "The Annual Holiday Showcase" featuring photography, jewelry, crafts, woven art and paintings opens this weekend.

The opening reception is free to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.


