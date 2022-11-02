This collage of artwork shows some pieces that will be on display at the Klamath Art Gallery during "The Annual Holiday Showcase," which opens at noon Sunday, Nov. 6.
The Klamath Art Gallery’s new exhibit is "The Annual Holiday Showcase" featuring photography, jewelry, crafts, woven art and paintings opens this weekend.
The opening reception is free to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
This show extends into December ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
According to a press release, "Christmas Gifts abound inside The Klamath Art Gallery located at 120 Riverside Drive."
The gallery's holiday hours are noon to 4 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. Entrance is free.
"You might fall in love with a one of a kind gift to keep or give away this holiday season," the press release states.
For more information, call 541-883-1833 or go to klamathartassociation.org
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.