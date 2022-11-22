Additional dates have been set for a popular auto tour of Modoc Indian War sites being offered this fall by the Klamath County Museum.
A tour is being offered on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, which will mark 150 years to the day since the first battle in the war was fought near the town of Merrill.
Other dates will be scheduled as needed to meet the demand.
“We’re working in partnership with the Lava Beds National Monument to provide as many opportunities as we can to reflect on this notable anniversary year,” said Museum Director Todd Kepple.
Lava Beds staff will offer ranger-led walks through Captain Jack’s Stronghold through the winter months.
The tour Nov. 29 coincides with the screening of “Modoc Nation: An Untold Story of Survival” at 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Malin. Admission to the film is free and open to anyone interested.
Tour participants will meet at the Merrill Museum to form a caravan. The tour route includes a stop at the site where the first battle occurred, then traces the route taken by Modoc warrior Hooker Jim after the battle. Hooker Jim’s band of warriors killed several men and boys on ranches scattered along the shore of what was then Tule Lake.
The auto tour is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. To obtain details or make reservations, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.
Additional programs to examine the history of the Modoc Indian War are being planned by the Lava Beds National Monument in cooperation with local heritage organizations, and will be announced in the coming weeks.