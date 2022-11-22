Modoc War Tour

Additional dates have been set for a popular auto tour of Modoc Indian War sites being offered this fall by the Klamath County Museum.

A tour is being offered on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, which will mark 150 years to the day since the first battle in the war was fought near the town of Merrill.


