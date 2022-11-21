ASHLAND — The Oregon Cabaret is offering an early Christmas gift: A visually entertaining version of Charles Dickens holiday tale “A Christmas Carol.”
For any people unfamiliar with the play, “A Christmas Carol” is the story of a jaded older man who learns the joy of Christmas. It’s an emotion filled play, one that’s been bringing tears to audiences since the mid-1800s.
The story takes place in 1800s London, England, on Christmas Eve when Ebenezer Scrooge, a lonely miser is hauntedly visited by his deceased business partner Jacob Marley. Marley, a Scrooge-grump-alike, hopes to prevent Scrooge from suffering his miserably bleak fate by sending him the spirits of Christmas past, present and future to guide Scrooge to redemption.
The Cabaret production, which opened Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 31, is an adaptation by Cabaret Managing Director Rich Robinson.
“I think with my adaptation my focus was on streamlining it, giving it a forward lean and inertia,” Robinson said of the play. “I wanted the focus to be on the incidents in the past that hardened Scrooge to the world — his lost love and the death of his sister, Fan.”
Robinson includes a scene where Fan visits young Ebenezer at school, “which is usually cut, and added a device — a watch that is passed from Fan to her son Fred that connects the two of them emotionally for the audience. The Belle scene is changed from the book and takes place in a room at a dinner party that I think adds some urgency and stakes for Scrooge and Belle. The Cratchit scene where he grieves Tiny Tim's death is mostly my own words.
Robinson also wants audiences to see and understand Scrooge.
“I think to earn the end of the show we have to feel the real suffering caused by Scrooge's inaction," Robinson said. "I also place a burden on Scrooge in my adaptation, as he has to play himself as a younger man in all of these past scenes in sections of the play where he is an observer in many adaptations. Scrooge has to pivot into playing himself as a younger man. The challenge is always, of course, to make these sorts of decisions and still feel like you've had a light touch — that all of the moments and key lines that the audience expects to see are still there so they don't feel the presence of the adapter and that you're telling the story true for younger audiences who have never seen the story before.“
In making his Cabaret debut as crotchety Ebeneezer, Marshall Gluskin creates a disillusioned, embittered but sympathetic Scrooge who, as he’s exposed to the stories of others, transitions to a witty, giving man. While Gluskin is the natural focus, Cabaret veterans Austin Miller, Todd Nielsen and Alysia Beltran along with Cabaret newcomers Cody Pettit, Melanie Marie, Stephen Dominguez, Zaq Wentworth and Chloe Boyan serve as tutors, monsters and people who unflinchingly believe in the spirit of Christmas.
Vanessa Ballam, who as Robinson notes performed in the Cabaret’s 2015 “A Christmas Carol” production, changes places and serves as the play’s director.