Rocky Point Quilt’s 21st annual Fall Festival, featuring homemade chili, bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle drawing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus preventing food service, organizers of the event said in a press release they are excited to bring back the all-you-can-eat chili (with all the trimmings), cornbread, cookies, cider and coffee, available for only $8. Vegetarian and to-go meals also will be offered. Some 90 homemade pies, plus cakes, breads and specialty baked items also will be for sale. The raffle drawing for a queen-sized quilt will be held at 1 p.m. during the event which is scheduled to end by 2 p.m.
The bazaar showcases a wide array of handcrafted decorations, kitchen items, greeting cards, pet treats, children’s items and seasonal accessories suitable for home use and gifts. There will be a quilt display of some of the group’s more recent projects.
Guests will be welcomed to the new venue, the Cascade Social Club at 31550 Hwy 140 W., located on Highway 140 just west of the Westside Road intersection at milepost 42.5.
The all-volunteer group, with Quilting Sisters Quilt Shop, supports a variety of community projects. This year, all proceeds from the quilt raffle will benefit the Rocky Point Fire Department and Cascade Social Club. All other proceeds benefit local and neighboring community projects.