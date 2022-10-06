Rocky Point Quilt’s 21st annual Fall Festival, featuring homemade chili, bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle drawing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus preventing food service, organizers of the event said in a press release they are excited to bring back the all-you-can-eat chili (with all the trimmings), cornbread, cookies, cider and coffee, available for only $8. Vegetarian and to-go meals also will be offered. Some 90 homemade pies, plus cakes, breads and specialty baked items also will be for sale. The raffle drawing for a queen-sized quilt will be held at 1 p.m. during the event which is scheduled to end by 2 p.m.

