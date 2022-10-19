Halloween is the season for witches and monsters. Ross Ragland has your halloweekend covered with some classics that are good for all ages.
The Ross Ragland Halloween Movie Spooktacular starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 with "Hocus Pocus" and ends at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 with "Young Frankenstein."
"Hocus Pocus" is the story of the Sanderson Sisters, a frightening trio of witches. After teen Max lights the Black Flame Candle on Halloween night, he accidentally brings the ancient women back to life. The sisters immediately set out to resume their interrupted campaign of hunting children across Salem, Mass. Max, his little sister Dani, and friend Allison do everything they can to stop the menacing witches from wreaking havoc on their town.
Following "Hocus Pocus" will be "Young Frankenstein," a spin-off of the classic "Frankenstein" tale.
In "Young Frankenstein," an American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body.
Come enjoy a weekend full of movies with concessions for less than $2, drinks at $5 and movie tickets at $5. Dress up, come downtown, and hang out with Frankenstein and the Sanderson Sisters only at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.