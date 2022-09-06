For the 10th anniversary of the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF), exclusively showcasing made-in-Oregon films, a grand celebration will commence honoring arguably the greatest comedy film in history and shot on location in Oregon — "National Lampoon’s Animal House."

Taking place Sept. 16-18 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls and streaming online via Eventive, the film festival will feature more than 30 films shot in Oregon or made by Oregon resident filmmakers, including several world premieres and multiple films made in the Klamath Basin. On-stage activities will be simultaneously livestreamed for online viewers and all films made available OnDemand for a limited time.