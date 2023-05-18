Two weeks after Klamath County Commissioners removed a county library book club from programming, the library’s advisory board this week presented a response letter to the issue.
“Library employees are not engaging in political advocacy when they host or moderate library programs,” the letter reads.
Dozens of library patrons gathered in opposition to the county's decision during the regular Klamath County Library Advisory Board meeting held Wednesday, May 17.
When an unknown number of county residents discovered the library’s social justice book club had read and discussed a nationally acclaimed, non-fiction novel about abolishing police forces, phone calls started pouring in, according to County Commissioner Dave Henslee.
Henslee is also the former city police chief for the Klamath Falls Police Department.
Klamath County Library Director Nathalie Johnston said she received instructions from the county to shut down the book club in the second half of April. Johnston was not certain she was allowed to disclose who instructed her to do so.
Henslee told the Herald & News he believed the idea to shut down the book club had come from library administration during their meeting. He said he was not aware during a meeting in early May that Johnston was instructed to remove the club from programming three weeks prior.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot and Henslee defended the decision to disband the book club during the May 3 county counsel meeting with library administration.
Henslee said he agreed with those who complained and said not even 100 people could convince him otherwise.
Concerned comments entered by Carly Gilder during the advisory board meeting pointed out that a good portion of library funding comes from grants applied for and received through the Klamath County Library Foundation.
Gilder is the treasurer for the foundation.
“A lot of those foundations are looking at DEI ['diversity, equity, inclusion'],” Gilder said. “So when the roof starts falling off, what happens then?”