Following last week’s emergency meeting held over the county’s decision to discontinue a social justice book club, the Klamath County Library Advisory Board will hold their regular, public meeting at noon Wednesday, May 17.
The agenda includes discussion and continued community input regarding the disbanded book club.
The library-moderated book club, formed last September, came into question prior to the May 3 Klamath County Commissioners meeting with legal counsel and library leadership.
According to Commissioner Dave Henslee, multiple county residents called to complain about the book club after noticing the group had read a non-fiction novel on a controversial topic — defunding, with the potential to abolish, police forces.
The novel, titled, “No More Police: A Case for Abolition” is a New York Times best seller by Mariame Kaba and Andrea J. Ritchie, both of whom are national figureheads for multiple restorative justice movements.
The issue, Henslee and Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said, is that the library program, which is mediated by library staff, is therefore funded by taxpayer dollars. The commissioners expressed concern that hosting such discussions implies that the county holds these same “political ideologies.”
But current library polices do not define any such issue or offer perspective on the political nature of library-mediated programming.
The policy states:
“No public employee shall solicit any money, input or service of that value or otherwise promote or oppose any political committee or promote or oppose the nomination or election of a candidate, the gathering of signatures on an initiative, referendum or recalled petition, the adoption of a measure or the recall of a public office holder while on the job during working hours.”
According to current policies, public library spaces are to be available for use by people of all persuasions and opinions, and Klamath County Library also accepts requests for programming such as book clubs.
Library staff which moderates the book club is trained to refrain from including personal beliefs and opinions, Chara Oppenlander said during the emergency meeting.
Oppenlander oversees adult programming for the county’s libraries. She said she trained Payne on how to mediate in a fair and appropriate manner.
Advisory board members offered input based on the current policies as well.
“A moderator’s job is to keep things from getting too hot,” KCLAB member Lois Taysom said. “That language is very important to this.
During the emergency meeting held Wednesday, May 10, library book club moderator Nac Payne said the book was selected last year during the period when policing issues were prevalent in the headlines.
Other titles included on the book club’s read list discussed other controversial topics as well, such as Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law,” which dissects systematic imposition of residential segregation by American government.
According to Klamath County Library Director Nathalie Johnston, the library provides county commissioners with a monthly update letter. One such provision, sent last fall, included the list of books selected for the then-upcoming social justice book club.
Henslee and DeGroot said they had not been aware of the monthly update letters.
Payne said the county’s response to the book club came as a surprise.
“This is the most push back I’ve gotten from the commissioners from an event or display I contributed to,” Payne said.
Community members responded against the county’s decision, having more than 20 residents speak out during the emergency meeting, with more than twice as many in attendance.
Comments entered by parents expressed concerns over the youth Battle of the Books program, which often includes reading materials that might be considered political and controversial.
Some of the commentators read public social media statements that had been posted by some of those who had entered a complaint about the book club.
One quote, found on the Facebook profile of Gabe Mainwaring, reads:
“Thank you to everyone whom called in. Our commissioners listened! This group is no longer tax funded. This is amazing! Please post everywhere. Call the county commissioners, let’s end this before these idiots get their teeth sunk into our community.”
Mainwaring followed the post with comments which state:
“I also live in a rural American farm town where these values, although legal and constitutional, are just not welcome by many. I pay taxes and in our hometown the taxpayers have a say where our money is spent. I feel that these values don’t need to be funded here. Maybe in some liberal town elsewhere in Canada or England or for that matter France. But our nation has laws and those that support defunding our police force need to move elsewhere. It’s just my opinion. If our commissioners cut the budget to the library, they understand that we won’t tolerate that kinda stuff in our community … Under no circumstances will I allow our community to turn into Portland or Seattle … The librarian has funds to sponsor events and groups. But after talking to a county commissioner the answer was we will not sponsor political activism.”
For those who wish to attend or participate in the the KCLAB meeting on Wednesday, the library asks residents request a seat at the table by calling (541) 882-8894. To participate via Zoom, send an email to library director Nathalie Johnston at njohnston@klamathlibrary.org