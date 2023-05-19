Complaints from members of the community have Klamath County Commissioners and library administrators at a crossroads over acceptable library programming.
After the cancellation of Klamath County Library’s social justice book club, questions asked by residents as well as county officials, library administration and members of the library advisory board have remained unanswered.
On April 18, library administrators were instructed to remove the social justice book club from library programming by an unnamed county official after an unknown number of complaints were received by Commissioners Dave Henslee and Derrick DeGroot.
Henslee told the Herald & News he received multiple complaints from county residents but did not provide a number of complaints received.
Henslee said he was not aware of any such direction when he was asked about the county's decision to remove the program three weeks before the county met with library administrators.
Complainants, the two commissioners said, were displeased with the chosen book for the month of April — “No More Police: A Case for Abolition” — and did not approve of taxpayer money spent on programs which the public could perceive as political.
Since then, the decision on whether to cease all library programs which have the potential to be construed as political has been notably unclear.
Dozens of residents have spoken on behalf of maintaining this and other library programs during two recent Klamath County Library Advisory Board meetings.
The library advisory board presented a draft of a letter intended to respond to the county’s discontinuation of the social justice book club during a meeting Wednesday, May 17.
“Library employees are not engaging in political advocacy when they host or moderate library programs,” the letter read. “We are convinced that the leadership and staff are providing library services to Klamath County that is respected by the Oregon State Library, the Oregon State Library Association, [their] professional standards, as well as the citizen patrons.”
A statement taken from the American Library Association (ALA) also was included in the letter, which states:
“Programs should not be canceled because of the ideas or topics of the program or the views expressed by the participants or speakers, nor should library workers censor or remove displays because someone may disagree with the content. Library sponsorship of a program does not constitute an endorsement of the program content. Libraries should vigorously defend the First Amendment right of speakers and participants to express themselves.”
The advisory board’s statement was written by Board Chair Chuck Wells, who also served many years on the Local Public Safety Coordinating Committee. Wells said he recognizes the operation constraints proposed within the book are not applicable in Klamath County, and to “infer that it was an accurate picture locally would be mistaken.”
However, the book, he said, was relative on a national level.
“The Board of County Commissioners viewing educational discussion as political activity will gut the library programs and will negatively impact our community and our schools,” Wells said.
No comments of disapproval of the library’s programming were made by community members during the meeting.
On Thursday, May 18, Oregon Public Broadcasting brought together Commissioner Kelley Minty, library advisory board member Lois Taysom and Assistant Library Director Charla Oppenlander to discuss the issue.
Minty, who acts in the role of library liaison for the county, explained her idea for an alternative solution by asking for volunteers to moderate any relative programming to avoid complaints of a misuse of taxpayer funds.
In doing so, Oppenlander said, the library would no longer have control over the topics discussed, and these topics would still be presented as a representation of the library.
When asked for her perspective, Taysom said, “They haven’t really looked at the board policy, and they hadn’t asked the advisory board why, after months of consideration, we had the policy that we had.”
Taysom emphasized there is a noteworthy difference between mediating an intellectual discussion and an unmoderated, unsupervised group.
“Because of our moderation by trained staff, we’re able to say that those discussions stay within the bounds of what should happen in that taxpayer-funded space,” Taysom said.
As it stands, library policy dictates any concerns regarding library programs or materials should be filed using the request for reconsideration of a library resource form found online at klamathlibrary.org. From there, the library advisory board is to review complaints and concerns and later present potential issues to the Board of County Commissioners.
Changes to the policy are to be composed by the library advisory board and approved by the county.
Minty said the issue, while not yet on a county agenda, will be addressed during a work session in the coming weeks.