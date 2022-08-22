Let's Go to the Movies is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what movies we have seen in the theaters recently and what movies we're looking forward to seeing soon. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what you think we'd enjoy paying theater prices to see. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
I think I don't pay attention to entertainment news as much as other people do.
This thought popped into my brain last week when I was looking through new releases on Netflix and discovered "Uncharted," a movie I saw a preview for in theaters just a couple months ago.
Then I saw that "Minions: Rise of Gru" is available to stream through Amazon Prime.
After leaving theaters, "The Lost City" went to the Paramount streaming before it hit DVD.
And it suddenly occurred to me that releasing movies to streaming services before (or sometimes instead of) sending them to DVD (or even to theaters in the first place) might be making studios more money than a DVD release will.
Call me old-fashioned, but I still prefer to collect copies of the movies I loved in theaters and to buy copies of the movies I wasn't able to catch in theaters, but this new discovery of mine has opened a bit of a door: I already pay for Netflix, so now I can watch "Uncharted" essentially for free and then, if I like it, buy the DVD or blue-ray.
With that in mind, "Uncharted," the adventure story of a street-smart man that is recruited by a treasure hunter to find Ferdinand Megellan's lost fortune, will definitely be the next new movie I see.