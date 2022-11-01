Cold fronts sweeping across southern and central Oregon brought snowfall to Klamath County on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with additional precipitation predicted to follow through this coming Sunday.
Meteorologist Connie Clarstrom of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Medford said the forecast had anticipated more mixed precipitation rather than snow.
Due to a cold front that has been sweeping across the region, Clarstrom said, much of the precipitation turned to snow.
Snowfall also was reported at much lower elevations that expected for this same reason.
“It’s relatively widespread,” Clarstrom said. “Pretty much all locations East of the Cascades got snow fall.”
She also noted that snow had accumulated on some highway passes earlier in the day Tuesday. By the afternoon, however, roadways were clear and dry throughout the region. Clarstrom said this dry spell will be short lived.
“Behind this front we are expecting showers throughout the area,” she said.
Klamath residents should expect a “cold shower pattern” Wednesday, Nov. 2 which is expected to taper off before morning Thursday, Nov. 3, followed by more cold rains Friday, Nov. 4.
The remainder of the week will bring with it two more cold fronts which are expected to roll over Klamath County this weekend, bringing moderate snowfall.
Clarstrom said these conditions are to be expected this time of year. The first freeze of the year in Klamath County often blows in around the end of September.
This week’s precipitation will bring some mild relief to the drought-stricken region. In the month of October, overall rainfall was down 92% from the average precipitation levels of previous years.
The Klamath Precipitation Prediction Center reported that November is expected to follow the same pattern, with a 50% to 60% likelihood of above-average precipitation throughout the county.