Tick Licker Firearms in Salem sells semi-automatic firearms, high-capacity magazines and other weapons.

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers are debating firearms legislation this session, setting the stage for legislative battles and courtroom fights that could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The proposals, all backed by Democratic lawmakers, would ban ghost guns that lack a serial number, put a permit system in place for purchasing firearms and establish a 72-hour waiting period for owners to obtain a firearm.

