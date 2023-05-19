“It’s bike club!” A hoard of excited second- and third-graders recently exclaimed as they hurried toward a line of bikes to learn how to ride like a ninja.
Put on by local business Ninja Mountain Bike Performance and offered to students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade within the Chiloquin School District, Bike Club is a six-week after-school program that teaches riders of all skill levels to stay safe, improve technique, problem solve and have fun on a bike.
At no cost to the students, Ninja provides each a helmet, a bike and a light snack. Third-grader Stanley said he likes the snack best.
“Bike Club is all about giving a kid access and opportunity to ride a bike,” Ninja’s Captain of Global Development Hannah Levine said. “The kids have a blast.”
Second-grader Daniel said he likes “every bit” of Bike Club.
Throughout the six-week course, students learn proper shifting techniques, turning, balancing, hand signals and braking all cleverly disguised within different performance drills.
“Every drill will teach them something,” Levine said.
Whether it was two parallel ropes to advance a rider’s balance and ability to ride straight, or an obstacle course of bright orange cones that simulate rocks, vehicles and pedestrians to encourage safe braking, awareness and maneuvering, bike club creates better and more experienced riders.
“There’s so much that we teach the kids that I learn new things too,” volunteer Devon Puffer, an experienced rider with Ninja, said.
Levine said Bike Club brings children up while teaching them perseverance and accountability.
“To watch a kid struggle until they finally master [bike riding] is magical and is something they can carry with them for a lifetime,” she said.
Ninja Mountain Bike Performance also has taken the liberty to provide an area in Chiloquin for bike riding by constructing a bike park within Spinks Park.
Jeremih Stone — the lead engineer on the project and a head instructor with Ninja — explained that the park was dissolute and littered with garbage, but through all the brush and debris, he saw a perfect opportunity.
“I’ve built trails my whole life in areas just like [Spinks Park],” Stone said. “After help from community volunteers clearing out the trash, it really took off from there.”
Designed with various skill levels in mind, Stone has constructed five pathways a rider can travel down. Utilizing dirt provided by the city of Chiloquin, the bike park has two easy trails, an intermediate, an advanced and a perimeter trail.
“My ultimate vision was that the kids could be playing in the middle while elders and parents could walk and watch their kids having fun,” Stone said.
Stone also said the bike park has been designed in a way that more trails could be built and that current ones could be expanded upon.
“I know what bikes did for me and the role they played in my life,” he said. “I want this park to set the template for people to fall in love with riding.”
Stone said that building Chiloquin’s bike park is on his list of favorite projects.
“It’s great doing this for a community that didn’t even know what a bike park was when they were presented with it,” he said.
Levine said talks have begun with the Klamath Youth Tribal Council to name the trails in their native tongue to give the community more ownership of the park.
“We want [Chiloquin’s Community] to know that the park is theirs and that they have a place they can ride and truly make their own,” she said.
While sharing a story of when she took Chiloquin High School’s Bike Club to view the property, Levine said she overheard the following conversation between a few students:
“We’re getting a bike park?” one asked
“Yeah, we never get anything cool like that. It’s awesome that we are,” another answered.
“A bike park anywhere would be awesome,” a third student said.
Chiloquin’s Bike Park is expected to be completed later this summer.