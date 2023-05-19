“It’s bike club!” A hoard of excited second- and third-graders recently exclaimed as they hurried toward a line of bikes to learn how to ride like a ninja.

Put on by local business Ninja Mountain Bike Performance and offered to students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade within the Chiloquin School District, Bike Club is a six-week after-school program that teaches riders of all skill levels to stay safe, improve technique, problem solve and have fun on a bike.

