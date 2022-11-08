Shasta Elementary School fourth-graders chatted live with U.S. Olympic nordic skier Rosie Brennan on Monday, Nov. 7, asking her questions about competing, maintaining friendships and confronting challenges.

It was the first live video chat between the students in Dena Morosin’s class and Brennan, a two-time Olympian, four-time U.S. champion and back-to-back World Cup holder. As an athlete mentor with Classroom Champions, Brennan will work with the class throughout the school year, providing video lessons once a month on life skills such as goal setting, community service, leadership, emotions, community, perseverance, healthy eating, diversity and feedback.


