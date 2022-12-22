A lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of new worker protections in extreme heat and smoke events has been dismissed by a federal court.

The heat and smoke rules require employers to provide respirator masks in exceptionally smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in high heat. The rules were developed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, or Oregon OSHA, following a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon OSHA is also in charge of enforcing the rules.


