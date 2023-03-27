State education officials would gain substantial new powers under a bill aimed at addressing longstanding problems in Oregon’s public schools, from poor reading outcomes in the early grades to low high school graduation rates.

State leaders have historically focused on providing incentives to encourage districts to move in the right direction — most recently through the Student Success Act grant program, which encouraged districts to direct spending on priorities like reducing class sizes and expanding instructional time. But this session, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide a stick to go with the carrots by giving the Oregon Department of Education greater authority over school districts when it comes to ensuring they’re following state rules and regulations.

