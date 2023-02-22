State Work Reimbursement

Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, left, talks with Raquel Moore-Green, a former state representative who now works for the Senate GOP, on the Senate floor at the Oregon state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Salem.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Public employee unions and state lawmakers have struck a deal on a proposal to stop state employees who moved out of state earlier in the pandemic from being reimbursed for traveling back to Oregon.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, introduced Senate Bill 853 to ban the state from paying for travel costs for employees who live out of the state. All 30 senators and nearly half the representatives in the House signed onto the bill, but it ran into opposition from employee unions earlier this month.

