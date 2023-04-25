Foster Children

Volunteers with Project Never Again, an Oregon nonprofit, prepare duffel bags for foster children in August 2022 at its annual event in Hillsboro. A bill in the Legislature would provide foster children with luggage instead of trash sacks to move their belongings.

 Courtesy of Project Never Again

Oregon foster children often stow their belongings in plastic garbage bags when they are shuffled from one home to the next.

Advocates and lawmakers want Oregon to end the practice, saying the trash bags send a message to vulnerable children that they are garbage. Senate Bill 548 would require the Oregon Department of Human Services to maintain luggage for foster children and submit an annual report to the Legislature with the number of times they use trash bags when moving.

Tags