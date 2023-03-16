Oregon CHIPS act

Construction is ongoing near Hillsboro’s urban growth boundary Feb. 27. The city of Hillsboro is seeking state approval to allow the semiconductor industry to build outside the urban growth boundary.

 Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eight months after Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion boost to the U.S. semiconductor industry, a panel of state legislators on Wednesday endorsed the Oregon CHIPS Act to give local companies a leg up in competing for federal money.

The bipartisan, bicameral 14-member committee started its work in January with the goal of making Oregon as competitive as possible for the nearly $53 billion in grants and tax credits the U.S. Department of Commerce will begin providing this year for semiconductor research and manufacturing because of the CHIPS and Science Act.

