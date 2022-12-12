Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.

Friday’s infusion of cash by the Legislature’s Joint Emergency Board comes amid growing concerns about the lack of public defenders to represent people facing criminal charges who cannot afford to hire a private attorney. The issue extends from rural Oregon to the Portland area, and the lack of public defenders puts the state at risk of violating the constitutional rights of defendants to a speedy trial and legal representation.


