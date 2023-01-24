Opioids-FDA

An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in 2018 in New York.

 Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic.

Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National studies show that Oregon has the second-highest overall drug addiction rate in the nation and the state ranks last in access to treatment.

