BEND — Lynch Murphy McLane LLP recently announced the firm has added Peter Richter as Senior Counsel in the Bend office, and opened a new Klamath Falls office with Daniel Bunch as Of Counsel.
The firm now has 12 attorneys and 14 total staff members across offices in Bend, Portland and Klamath Falls.
Richter joined the firm in January 2023 and brings 50 years of experience in numerous areas of the law, specializing in jury trials. He has tried cases including multi-million dollar contracts, real estate, securities fraud, anti-trust, employment, and trust and partnership cases.
In addition to teaching many trial advocacy seminars, he co-founded the Oregon State Bar Trial Advocacy College, a hands-on mock trial experience for lawyers.
“I am extremely pleased to add Peter to our legal team,” said Lori K. Murphy, one of the firm’s founding partners. “He has tried cases in all courts in Oregon, all the way to the Supreme Court. He has a passion for the law and for his clients. He not only brings experience, but an energy and enthusiasm to our practice that make him a joy to work with. Our mission is to protect and enforce the rights of businesses and individuals and Peter Richter is an incredible courtroom advocate for his clients.”
Bunch joined the firm in January 2023 after serving 13 years as judge in the Klamath County Circuit Court. He brings 32 years of extensive experience as an attorney and judge. Bunch served as Major General in the military, District Attorney, a private practice attorney, and Klamath County Counsel.
Bunch’s focus is arbitration/mediation, civil litigation and probate/estate planning. He has said he enjoys representing small business owners and local governments on a variety of legal issues.
Bunch will lead the new Klamath Falls office, which opened in late January 2023 at 5416 Running Y Road, Unit 201 in Klamath Falls.
“We have been serving our Klamath Falls clients from our Bend office and have wanted to expand to the Klamath Falls area for some time now,” said Managing Partner Lori Murphy “The addition of Dan Bunch to our team is the perfect fit. Dan has an impeccable reputation in the area and a broad range of experience to meet the needs of the community.”