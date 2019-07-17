As of Wednesday afternoon, 118 were booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Homer Jay Wagner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Joel Louis Townsend, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Tyler Charles Leggett, Chemult, failure to appear - bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail
Shyanna Darlene Sanders, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail
James David Rupe, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
David Lee Houston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Frank Michael Banuelos, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail
Farren Darrol Head, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail
Dustin Jerome Hubbard, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $32,500 bail
Thomas Henley Clawson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail
DUII
Sawyer Allan Wilson, Central Point, boating under the influence of intoxicants
Austin James La Tour, Medford, boating under the influence of intoxicants
Assaults
Madison Street/Denver Avenue, assault reported Tuesday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
East Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening
Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning
Foothills Boulevard, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning
Altamont Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning
North Lalo Avenue, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning
Patterson Street/Bryant Avenue, vandalism reported Wednesday morning
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning
North 9th Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon
Collisions
Homedale Road, 2900 block, hit and run reported Tuesday evening
Highway 39, milepoint 2, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night
Crescent Lake, hit and run reported Wednesday morning
Highway 97, milepoint 251, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
5:18 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
5:36 p.m., hazardous materials spill, O’Neil Drive, 29900 block
6:06 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block
8:01 o.m., medical, Modoc Avenue, 700 block
8:50 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 100 block
Wednesday
12:32 a.m., medical, Beal Road/Howard Road
2:26 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
5:12 a.m., medical, Ray Oehlerich Way 100 block
6:27 a.m., medical, South Park Avenue, 600 block
8:40 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block
9:00 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 3000 block
9:38 a.m., medical, Mount Whitney Street, 700 block
10:10 a.m., medical, Cattle Drive, 41800 block
11:25 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
12:47 p.m., medical, Hope Street, 1800 block
2:37 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
3:53 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2000 block
3:58 p.m., vehicle fire, Jana Drive, 4000 block