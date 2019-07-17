Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Wednesday afternoon, 118 were booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Homer Jay Wagner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Joel Louis Townsend, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Tyler Charles Leggett, Chemult, failure to appear - bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail

Shyanna Darlene Sanders, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail

James David Rupe, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

David Lee Houston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Frank Michael Banuelos, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail

Farren Darrol Head, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail

Dustin Jerome Hubbard, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $32,500 bail

Thomas Henley Clawson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail

DUII

Sawyer Allan Wilson, Central Point, boating under the influence of intoxicants

Austin James La Tour, Medford, boating under the influence of intoxicants

Assaults

Madison Street/Denver Avenue, assault reported Tuesday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

East Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening

Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning

Foothills Boulevard, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning

Altamont Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning

Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning

North Lalo Avenue, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning

Patterson Street/Bryant Avenue, vandalism reported Wednesday morning

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning

North 9th Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon

South 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon

Collisions

Homedale Road, 2900 block, hit and run reported Tuesday evening

Highway 39, milepoint 2, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night

Crescent Lake, hit and run reported Wednesday morning

Highway 97, milepoint 251, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning

Fire, medical aid

Tuesday

5:18 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

5:36 p.m., hazardous materials spill, O’Neil Drive, 29900 block

6:06 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block

8:01 o.m., medical, Modoc Avenue, 700 block

8:50 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 100 block

Wednesday

12:32 a.m., medical, Beal Road/Howard Road

2:26 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

5:12 a.m., medical, Ray Oehlerich Way 100 block

6:27 a.m., medical, South Park Avenue, 600 block

8:40 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block

9:00 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 3000 block

9:38 a.m., medical, Mount Whitney Street, 700 block

10:10 a.m., medical, Cattle Drive, 41800 block

11:25 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

12:47 p.m., medical, Hope Street, 1800 block

2:37 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

3:53 p.m., medical, Main Street, 2000 block

3:58 p.m., vehicle fire, Jana Drive, 4000 block

