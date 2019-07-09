As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 112 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daren Jay Moore, Klamath Falls, Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 1st Degree — aggravated, held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Keturah Belle Hayles, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail
Jessica Rose Campos, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Timothy Earl Dahl, Klamath Falls, parole violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail
Jason Dean Blevins, Lakeview, probation violation, held without bail
DUII
Ryan Timothy Davenport, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of alcohol
Assaults
Division Street, 1000 block, fight reported Monday evening
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Monday night
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Monday night
North 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Monday night
3800 Boardman Avenue, 3800 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
North Hills Drive, 5700 block, vandalism reported Monday night
Addison Street, 500 block, burglary reported Monday night
Union Avenue, 2200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning
Lookout Avenue, 1500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Williamson River Road/Sprague River Road, stolen vehicle reported Tuesday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon
Stukel Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon
Kiwanis Park, theft reported Tuesday night
Collisions
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury accident reported Monday evening
Running Y, hit and run reported Monday evening
Doak Mountain, hit and run reported with injuries Monday evening
Lakeshore Drive/OR 140 West, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
South 6th Street, 6400 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning
Shasta Way/Dayton Street, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon
Homedale Road, 10200 block, aircraft accident reported Tuesday afternoon
County Courthouse, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Monday
5:46 p.m., medical, Avalon Place, 4200 block
6:18 p.m., medical, Skyridge Drive, 200 block
6:56 p.m., medical, Ponderosa Lane, 18100 block
9:57 p.m., medical, South 5th Street, 300 block
10:23 p.m., medical, Country Road 121, 3400 block
10:32 p.m., medical, Glendale, 500 block
11:37 p.m., medical, Sunshine Place, 3200 block
11:58 p.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 1700 block
Tuesday
5:24 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
5:43 a.m., medical, North Laguna Street, 100 block
10:16 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2000 block
1:18 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 4300 block
1:27 p.m., medical, Kimberly Drive, 2200 block
1:46 p.m., medical, Rio Vista Way, 3800 block
2:13 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, milepoint 3611
2:24 p.m., medical, Drazil Road, 19000 block
2:25 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 1300 block
3:52 p.m., medical, Main Street, 0 block