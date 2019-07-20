Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Christopher Lee Holmgreen, Klamath Falls, rape 1st degree, held in lieu of $100,000 bail

Fernando Moore, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

None reported

Burglary, theft and vandalism

South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday night

Torrey Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday morning

Schiesel Avenue, 5500 block, theft reported Friday morning

Merryman Drive, 1000 block, theft reported Friday morning

Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, theft reported Friday morning

Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon

{p id=”docs-internal-guid-637b34e3-7fff-d150-8e9c-d0f5b0c62bcd” dir=”ltr”}Laverne Avenue, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening

{p dir=”ltr”}Keno Worden Road, 13600 block, vandalism reported Friday evening

{p dir=”ltr”}Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday night

{p dir=”ltr”}Division Street, 300 block, burglary reported Friday night

{p dir=”ltr”}El Cerrito Way, 3700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning

{p dir=”ltr”}Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday morning

{p dir=”ltr”}South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday morning

{p dir=”ltr”}Mitchell Street/Applegate Avenue, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon

{p dir=”ltr”}Wasco Avenue, 100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon

{p dir=”ltr”}Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon

{p dir=”ltr”}Collisions

Avalon Street/Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported Thursday evening

Altamont Drive/Southside Bypass, hit and run reported Thursday evening

Highway 97, milepost 196, accident reported with injuries reported Thursday night

Washburn Way, 3100 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday night

Washburn Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Thursday night

Highway 97, milepoint 3817, non-injury accident reported Thursday night

Homedale Road/Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported Friday morning

Crater Lake Parkway.Eberlein Avenue, non-injury accident reported Friday morning

{p id=”docs-internal-guid-9adf4d70-7fff-4382-8e87-1b5e66ef2dd1” dir=”ltr”}Highway 66, mile point 56, accident reported with injuries Friday night

{p dir=”ltr”}Crescent Cutoff Road, mile point 6, non-injury accident reported Friday night

{p dir=”ltr”}Highway 140 West, mile point 58, accident reported with injuries Saturday morning

Fire, medical aid

Thursday

5:26 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1900 block

5:32 p.m., medical, Alva Street, 5200 block

6:42 p.m., medical, Alt Way, 4600 block

7:51 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 31400 block

8:07 p.m., medical, Orchard Avenue, 2200 block

9:21 p.m., medical, Main Street, 900 block

9:34 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block

Friday

12:56 a.m., medical, Running Y Road, 5500 block

1:46 a.m., medical, Selma Avenue, 4200 block

7:22 a.m., medical, Garden Avenue, 2500 block

8:35 a.m., medical, Main Avenue, 19500 block

9:37 a.m., medical, Ogden Street, 2100 block

11:22 a.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block

11:25 a.m., medical, South Second Avenue, 100 block

11:25 a.m., medical, Pacific Crest Trail, Gilchirst

12:05 p.m., medical, Teare Lane, 6000 block

1:12 p.m., vehicle fire, Doak Mountain

1:46 p.m., medical, Torrey Street, 300 block

3:08 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block

3:19 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

3:59 p.m., medical, Finley Butte, 16800 block

5:54 p.m., medical, California Avenue, 2800 block

6:40 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 2800 block

9:19 p.m., medical, Kimberly Drive, 5200 block

9:50 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3100 block

10:46 p.m., medical, Miller Avenue, 5300 block

11:07 p.m., medical, East Main Street, 100 block

11:22 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1900 block

Saturday

12:05 a.m., medical, Nicholson Road, 12500 block

1:52 a.m., medical, Bristol Avenue, 4500 block

2:31 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 11800 block

3:35 a.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2400 block

8:37 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block

10:10 a.m., medical, Randy Road, 6600 block

10:26 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

2:18 p.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 2100 block

2:46 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 1700 block

Tags