Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Lee Holmgreen, Klamath Falls, rape 1st degree, held in lieu of $100,000 bail
Fernando Moore, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
None reported
Burglary, theft and vandalism
South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday night
Torrey Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday morning
Schiesel Avenue, 5500 block, theft reported Friday morning
Merryman Drive, 1000 block, theft reported Friday morning
Cannon Avenue, 4500 block, theft reported Friday morning
Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Laverne Avenue, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening
Keno Worden Road, 13600 block, vandalism reported Friday evening
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday night
Division Street, 300 block, burglary reported Friday night
El Cerrito Way, 3700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday morning
South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday morning
Mitchell Street/Applegate Avenue, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon
Wasco Avenue, 100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon
Collisions
Avalon Street/Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported Thursday evening
Altamont Drive/Southside Bypass, hit and run reported Thursday evening
Highway 97, milepost 196, accident reported with injuries reported Thursday night
Washburn Way, 3100 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday night
Washburn Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Thursday night
Highway 97, milepoint 3817, non-injury accident reported Thursday night
Homedale Road/Shasta Way, non-injury accident reported Friday morning
Crater Lake Parkway.Eberlein Avenue, non-injury accident reported Friday morning
Highway 66, mile point 56, accident reported with injuries Friday night
Crescent Cutoff Road, mile point 6, non-injury accident reported Friday night
Highway 140 West, mile point 58, accident reported with injuries Saturday morning
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
5:26 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1900 block
5:32 p.m., medical, Alva Street, 5200 block
6:42 p.m., medical, Alt Way, 4600 block
7:51 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 31400 block
8:07 p.m., medical, Orchard Avenue, 2200 block
9:21 p.m., medical, Main Street, 900 block
9:34 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block
Friday
12:56 a.m., medical, Running Y Road, 5500 block
1:46 a.m., medical, Selma Avenue, 4200 block
7:22 a.m., medical, Garden Avenue, 2500 block
8:35 a.m., medical, Main Avenue, 19500 block
9:37 a.m., medical, Ogden Street, 2100 block
11:22 a.m., medical, East Schonchin Street, 200 block
11:25 a.m., medical, South Second Avenue, 100 block
11:25 a.m., medical, Pacific Crest Trail, Gilchirst
12:05 p.m., medical, Teare Lane, 6000 block
1:12 p.m., vehicle fire, Doak Mountain
1:46 p.m., medical, Torrey Street, 300 block
3:08 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block
3:19 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
3:59 p.m., medical, Finley Butte, 16800 block
5:54 p.m., medical, California Avenue, 2800 block
6:40 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 2800 block
9:19 p.m., medical, Kimberly Drive, 5200 block
9:50 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 3100 block
10:46 p.m., medical, Miller Avenue, 5300 block
11:07 p.m., medical, East Main Street, 100 block
11:22 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1900 block
Saturday
12:05 a.m., medical, Nicholson Road, 12500 block
1:52 a.m., medical, Bristol Avenue, 4500 block
2:31 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 11800 block
3:35 a.m., medical, Gettle Street, 2400 block
8:37 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block
10:10 a.m., medical, Randy Road, 6600 block
10:26 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
2:18 p.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 2100 block
2:46 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 1700 block