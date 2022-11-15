LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Prescribed burns at Lava Beds National Monument will begin later this month and continue to late March.
Park officials said plans to implement the Lava Beds’ Pile Prescribed Fire will be done when conditions are favorable. Eighty piles were created by removing hazard trees along the park road system caused by the 2020 Caldwell Fire and 2021 Antelope Fire. Along with mitigating a hazard to the public from falling dead trees, the project will help create a defensible line for future fires.
The prescribed fire is located along the main park road and at the Heppe Cave parking area. There will be no closures created by the burning, but traffic may be temporarily slowed if roads are impacted by smoke.
A smoke management plan has been approved by the local air district. Wind directions that are likely to carry smoke to sensitive areas will be avoided.
As with every prescribed fire, Lava Beds managers emphasized prescribed fires will be ignited only when sufficient firefighting resources are in place and weather conditions are favorable enough to give firefighters the upper hand in containing them to designated areas. Resources from the Modoc National Forest and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge may be used to assist in the prescribed fire.