LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Prescribed burns at Lava Beds National Monument will begin later this month and continue to late March.

Park officials said plans to implement the Lava Beds’ Pile Prescribed Fire will be done when conditions are favorable. Eighty piles were created by removing hazard trees along the park road system caused by the 2020 Caldwell Fire and 2021 Antelope Fire. Along with mitigating a hazard to the public from falling dead trees, the project will help create a defensible line for future fires.


Tags