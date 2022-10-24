School Data

The Nation’s Report Card provides a state-by-state comparison of student achievement in math and reading at fourth and eighth grade. In the most recent report, test scores in Oregon and Washington both declined in reading and math with the steepest drop occurring in eighth grade math.

 Oregon Public Broadcasting staff

New data out Monday, Oct. 24 from the U.S. Department of Education shows a majority of states saw declines in student achievement in math and reading. The National Assessment of Educational Progress compiled test scores from a sample of fourth and eighth graders across the country.

Like other recently released state data, the Nation’s Report Card shows declines in student learning compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Nation’s Report Card provides a state-by-state comparison of student achievement in math and reading at fourth and eighth grade. In 2019, the most recent year of the report’s release, scores had also declined.

