Dow with the Boyers

Former Oregon Institute of Technology President Martha Anne Dow, left, is shown with Terry and Pat Boyer when Dow was still OIT president. Dow, the fifth OIT president, held the position for nine years ending with her death Sept. 29, 2007. Terry Boyer passed in 2010 while Pat Boyer passed in 2020.

 Oregon Tech Foundation

Oregon Institute of Technology recently announced generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding for low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech.

In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and Terence “Terry” Boyer moved to Klamath Falls and became local business owners and dedicated community advocates. During their 61-year marriage before Terry’s passing in 2010, the Boyers built the Klamath Falls KOA (Kampgrounds of America) and several other businesses, traveled abroad, and volunteered at various organizations in the Klamath Basin. In the decade after Terry’s passing, Pat continued the couple’s dedication to the Klamath Basin before she passed in 2020.

