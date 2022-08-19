Nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed at a site near Beatty this week.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle.

