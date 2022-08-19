Two loaded, semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers, were found on site when BINET and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on an illegal marijuana grow site near Beatty on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized from a grow site near Beatty on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Oregon State Police
Grown in approximately 40 greenhouses, the illegal marijuana plants at a site near Beatty used an estimated 1 million gallons of water.
Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police
Personnel from the Klamath County Waste Management department responded to an illegal grow site after it was secured to assist with the investigation.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle.
After the operation was concluded, a total of 6,916 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A percentage of the illegal plants had already been harvested and were in various stages of being processed. Also located and seized were two semi-automatic rifles, neither of which had serial numbers. Both firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines and found near multiple, loaded magazines.
The illegal operation involved approximately 40 greenhouses and the use of an estimated 1 million gallons of water, which was pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer growing season. Personnel from the Klamath County Water Masters and Klamath County Waste Management also responded to the property after it was secure, to assist with the investigation.
The case is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.