The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire. The fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir because of their vicinity to the fire.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “hazardous” on the Air Quality Index. Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor activities when scheduling time outdoors for children. The southern Willamette Valley, including Eugene and Springfield will see “moderate” to “good” air quality.

Tags