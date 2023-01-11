Port Orford landslide

All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 were closed 12 miles south of Port Orford, Ore., due to a landslide on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation

A section of U.S. Highway 101 is closed in Southwest Oregon after a landslide early Monday morning caused the road to sink.

A nearly 200-yard section of the highway has dropped as much as 12 feet in some spots. The closure is just south of Port Orford, Oregon, between Bandon and Gold Beach. Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Noble said Tuesday it was not yet clear when the road would reopen.

