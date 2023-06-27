BEATTY, Ore. — The forest and meadow landscape that was devastated and left black by the 2021 Bootleg Fire is turning green again.

Three Beatty area ranchers and the cow-calf pairs they turn out under grazing allotment permits in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in south central Oregon are happy with the ground’s recovery. There are still hundreds of thousands standing dead trees dotting the landscape, but the meadows, riparian areas and land that had previously been prescribe burned following logging or thinning projects are recovering thanks to a wet winter.

Tags