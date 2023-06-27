Rancher Michael Mastagni is pleased with the recovery of Foster Field and its growth of grass after the 2021 Bootleg Fire. The meadow is part of Mastagni’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Suzanne Gallagher, co-owner of Whiskey Creek Ranch, hauled her cattle from the home pastures shown here to the ranch’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on June 1. Gallagher says the grass coming back in the forest after the 2021 Bootleg Fire is as good as it’s ever been.
Michael Mastagni, a rancher in the Beatty, Ore., area walks through an area on his property that was blackened by the 2021 Bootleg Fire, but that is now growing green grass again. Mastagni says he plans to convert some of the ground with burnt timber into pasture and hay ground, similar to that in the background.
Michael Mastagni, a rancher in the Beatty, Ore., area walks through an area on his property that was blackened by the 2021 Bootleg Fire, but that is now growing green grass again. Mastagni says he plans to convert some of the ground with burnt timber into pasture and hay ground, similar to that in the background.
Suzanne Gallagher, co-owner of Whiskey Creek Ranch, hauled her cattle from the home pastures shown here to the ranch’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on June 1. Gallagher says the grass coming back in the forest after the 2021 Bootleg Fire is as good as it’s ever been.
The Foster Field meadow in the Fremont-Winema National Forest is recovering from the 2021 Bootleg Fire with a good crop of green grass. The meadow is part of a grazing allotment for rancher Michael Mastagni, owner of 3M Livestock on the Five Mile Ranch near Beatty, Ore.
Rancher Michael Mastagni is pleased with the recovery of Foster Field and its growth of grass after the 2021 Bootleg Fire. The meadow is part of Mastagni’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Craig Reed/For The Herald & News
Suzanne Gallagher, co-owner of Whiskey Creek Ranch, hauled her cattle from the home pastures shown here to the ranch’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on June 1. Gallagher says the grass coming back in the forest after the 2021 Bootleg Fire is as good as it’s ever been.
Craig Reed/For The Herald & News)
Michael Mastagni, a rancher in the Beatty, Ore., area walks through an area on his property that was blackened by the 2021 Bootleg Fire, but that is now growing green grass again. Mastagni says he plans to convert some of the ground with burnt timber into pasture and hay ground, similar to that in the background.
Craig Reed/For The Herald & News
Michael Mastagni, a rancher in the Beatty, Ore., area walks through an area on his property that was blackened by the 2021 Bootleg Fire, but that is now growing green grass again. Mastagni says he plans to convert some of the ground with burnt timber into pasture and hay ground, similar to that in the background.
Craig Reed/For the Herald & News
Rancher Michael Mastagni is pleased with the recovery of his grazing allotment on the Fremont-Winema National Forest following the 2021 Bootleg Fire.
Craig Reed/For The Herald & News
Suzanne Gallagher, co-owner of Whiskey Creek Ranch, hauled her cattle from the home pastures shown here to the ranch’s grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on June 1. Gallagher says the grass coming back in the forest after the 2021 Bootleg Fire is as good as it’s ever been.
Craig Reed/For the Herald & News
The Foster Field meadow in the Fremont-Winema National Forest is recovering from the 2021 Bootleg Fire with a good crop of green grass. The meadow is part of a grazing allotment for rancher Michael Mastagni, owner of 3M Livestock on the Five Mile Ranch near Beatty, Ore.
BEATTY, Ore. — The forest and meadow landscape that was devastated and left black by the 2021 Bootleg Fire is turning green again.
Three Beatty area ranchers and the cow-calf pairs they turn out under grazing allotment permits in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in south central Oregon are happy with the ground’s recovery. There are still hundreds of thousands standing dead trees dotting the landscape, but the meadows, riparian areas and land that had previously been prescribe burned following logging or thinning projects are recovering thanks to a wet winter.