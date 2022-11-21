Lamprey, an ancient lineage of jawless fish, have been found in northern Klamath County’s Miller Lake for the first time since the 1950s.

Studies by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said wounds caused by lampreys were found on six brown trout caught by Jordan Ortega at Miller Lake this past summer. Ortega, an Oregon State University graduate student, is part of a team working to return lamprey back to Miller Lake.


