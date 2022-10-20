LAKEVIEW — The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership will be lowering the Industrial Fire Precautions to I and dropping the Fire Danger Level to a Moderate on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management, and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry lands effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Fire Restrictions will remain in effect for all lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management within half a mile of the Klamath River from the Keno Dam downstream to the Oregon/California border fall under this fire prevention order.
Industrial Fire Precaution Level I Closed Season - Fire precaution requirements are in effect. A one-hour Fire Watch/Security is required at this and all higher levels unless otherwise waived.
The Oregon Department of Forestry will suspend Regulated Use Closure which has been in effect since July 8. All outdoor debris burning is still prohibited until fire season is officially terminated.
The decision to transition to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level I and dropping the Fire Danger Level to Moderate was made based on current temperatures, relative humidity, fuel moisture levels and projected conditions for the coming weeks.
Even as fire danger drops to a lower level, the area is still in fire season. The conditions could dry out after the front passes until the area receives significant precipitation. Continue to be vigilant and use caution when recreating on public and private lands.
It is the responsibility of all individuals to know and comply with the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels and current Fire Restrictions that are in place. Failure to comply with fire precautionary requirements may result in the issuance of a violation notice.