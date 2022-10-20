LAKEVIEW — The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership will be lowering the Industrial Fire Precautions to I and dropping the Fire Danger Level to a Moderate on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management, and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry lands effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Fire Restrictions will remain in effect for all lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management within half a mile of the Klamath River from the Keno Dam downstream to the Oregon/California border fall under this fire prevention order.