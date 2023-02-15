Parent Testifies

Kristin Bride of Portland testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 14 about cyberbullying. Her 16-year-old son Carson committed suicide after being harassed by cyberbullies.

 Screenshot of CPAN recording of hearing

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators Tuesday, Feb. 14 voiced frustration and outrage that Congress has been unable to pass legislation bolstering protection for children online, including adding guardrails to social media platforms.

During a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats and Republicans pledged to keep working together to pass several bipartisan bills that didn’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk during the last session.