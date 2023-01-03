The Klamath Tribes have offered to share leftover funds received for livestock wells with ranchers who were unable to receive drought relief assistance.
Though funding has been made available through the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, applicants are required to have the well projects finished prior to a deadline in June of this year. With drillers in high demand, many applicants could be be left to cover the costs on their own.
Fellow rancher and newly appointed director to the Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District Jolene Moxin attested to the difficulties of attaining resources for livestock.
At the KSWCD meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, District Manager Will Natividad said there might be an alternative solution.
During a meeting with the Klamath Tribes and other local entities the previous week, Natividad said the Tribes explained their ranchers had “filled the need” without exhausting their allotted funds.
“They’re willing to work with us to possibly service some of these other folks that weren’t able to get in on the OWEB grant,” Natividad said.
He also revealed progress with another conservation effort he described as being long in the making.
Previously a marsh, a patch of land just south of Hagelstein park floods seasonally, leaving the landowner unable to plant crops during the season. After pumping the water off the land each year, Natividad said that by the time planting season arrives, the landowner is forced to rely on water from a spring which holds some of the endangered suckerfish population.
Instead, Natividad explained the alternative solution for which funding has finally been received.
“When the water comes on, instead of pumping it out, we’re moving it to the fields that don’t need planting immediately instead of returning it to the lake,” Natividad said, “ so, the water will last longer into the season.”
Natividad said this will also save the farmer from having to drain the 320 acres of land with nothing more than an excavator.