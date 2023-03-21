Behavioral Health Crisis

Gov. Tina Kotek is asking the Legislature for more behavioral health funding. The money would fund programs for people who need care in other settings besides the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

 Oregon Health Authority

Gov. Tina Kotek is asking lawmakers to put $74.2 million into behavioral health programs in one bill as she begins crafting a five-year plan to address the state’s crisis.

Kotek and the state’s new behavioral health director, Ebony Clarke, spoke Monday to lawmakers on the Senate Health Care Committee about the need to expand mental health and addiction treatment services and programs in Oregon.

Tags