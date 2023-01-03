Kotek Tour

In this Sept. 16, 2022, file photo, Tina Kotek, then a gubernatorial candidate, chats with voters at the Pancake Breakfast, a tradition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

 Joni Land/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November.

At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state.

