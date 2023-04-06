Gov. Tina Kotek is accepting applications for a high profile job: Oregon Supreme Court justice.
Kotek announced on Wednesday that applications are open for the vacancy, which was created when Justice Adrienne Nelson left for a position on the federal bench. Nelson, the first Black judge on the state’s high court, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February to a judicial seat in the U.S. District Court in Oregon.
The opening marks one of the first high-profile judicial seats for Kotek to fill as governor.
Kotek’s announcement was vague about what the governor’s looking for in candidates, other than saying the vacancies are filled “based on merit” and applications are accepted from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
Under Oregon law, a judge in the seven-member state Supreme Court must be a U.S. citizen and lived in the state for at least three years prior to their appointment.
Kotek’s office in February declined to provide any details about Kotek’s timeline for picking a replacement. Spokespeople for the governor on Wednesday again did not answer questions about the selection process after the application deadline of April 27.
The Oregon State Bar recommends candidates and attorneys can also apply on their own, according to documents obtained by Capital Chronicle through a public records request. The governor’s office reviews applications and conducts a background investigations, Richard Lane, general counsel to Kotek’s office, wrote in a Feb. 17 email to Andrea Cooper, the governor’s chief of staff.
“Depending on how many applications received, we do an internal cut and schedule interviews,” Lane wrote.
He said that narrows the list to two to three people to meet the governor and that the entire process takes 60 to 90 days. It’s unclear who would do those initial interviews.
In the meantime, Lane added, the “court can function one justice down” or have a retired judge fill in.