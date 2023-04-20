Kotek on 100 Days

Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at a press conference about her first 100 days in office.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov. Tina Kotek and legislative Democrats clashed Wednesday over spending, amplifying their first major conflict since she took office in January.

At a press conference marking her 100th day in office, Kotek doubled down on calls for the Legislature to divert hundreds of millions of dollars intended for the state’s savings account to instead pay for affordable housing, literacy programs and behavioral health.

Tags