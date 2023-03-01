Kotek Homelessness

Gov. Tina Kotek urges the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness to approve funding for homelessness Feb. 28.

 Screenshot

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday, Feb. 28 repeated calls for the Oregon Legislature to quickly approve $155 million for homelessness, calling Oregon’s housing crisis “one of the most daunting emergencies we have ever faced.”

“Business as usual is simply not enough,” Kotek told the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness. “We must work together across all levels of government and across party lines to make the immediate and long-term changes that this humanitarian crisis requires.”

