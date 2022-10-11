Kotek

Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek awaits the start of a gubernatorial debate Thursday, Oct. 6 in Medford.

 Emily Hanson/Herald & News

Democrat Tina Kotek pledged Monday, Oct. 11 to make capping campaign contributions one of her top priorities if she’s elected governor — but she won’t turn down large campaign checks.

Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson last week surpassed the $40 million fundraising record set by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and Republican nominee Knute Buehler in 2018. The three have raised more than $42 million combined since January 2021, buoyed by large checks from national Democratic and Republican groups, labor unions, businesses and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who has personally spent $6.75 million this year to boost Johnson, Drazan and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature.

