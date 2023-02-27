Marvin Revoal

Marvin Révoal is the new chairman of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

 OLCC/Flickr

Gov. Tina Kotek has chosen the new chairman of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which is under investigation for corruption.

Marvin Révoal, who has served on the board for nine years, assumed the role Friday. He is currently vice president of business development for Wilson Heirgood Associates insurance and previously worked 30 years at Pacific Benefit Planners. He was previously a police officer in Springfield and Eugene, according to his OLCC biography. .

