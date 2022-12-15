James Schroeder

James Schroeder, CEO of Health Share of Oregon, the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, will become the interim director of the Oregon Health Authority on Jan. 10, 2023.

 Courtesy of Gov.-elect Tina Kotek’s office

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will appoint a 20-year health care veteran to lead the Oregon Health Authority in early January, at least temporarily.

In a statement Tuesday, Dec. 13, she said that James Schroeder, currently the CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, will serve as interim director.


