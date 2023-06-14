Conflagration Emergency

The Hat Rock Fire burns Tuesday, June 13 in Umatilla County, Ore.

 Photo courtesy of the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared an emergency conflagration Tuesday night for two wildfires burning in Umatilla County.

The declaration allowed the Oregon state fire marshal to mobilize additional firefighting resources, including task forces from Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Lane, Linn and Yamhill counties.

Tags