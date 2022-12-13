Kotek Listens

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek outlines her goals at the Oregon Business Plan Summit on Monday, Dec. 12 in Portland.

 Rian Dundon/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday.

Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn hundreds of business leaders, elected officials and lobbyists to Portland for the past 20 years. She laid out her plans for her first year in office, which she said will encompass three overarching goals.


