Klamath Works as been awarded the contracts to become the new WIOA Title 1B provider for both the Adults and Dislocated Worker and Youth Compass Program in Klamath and Lake counties.
East Cascades Works announced the contract award in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 9.
According to the press release, Klamath Works “will be delivering Adult and Dislocated Worker services at the WorkSource offices in both Klamath Falls and Lakeview and will house the Youth Compass Program at their offices located at 1930 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls and at the WorkSource office in Lakeview.”
“The additional funding provided through this contract will support and enhance the great work Klamath Works is already doing and we are excited for this opportunity to partner with them!” EC Works Executive Director Heather Ficht said in the press release.
According to the press release, “the Youth Compass Program Klamath & Lake will provide opportunities for our communities’ young adults, ages 14-24, with an emphasis on disconnected/dropouts between ages 16 through 21, to access the supports and skills training necessary to become successful members of the workforce. The Youth Compass Program focuses on education programs, career exploration, work experience, and job opportunities.”
Adult and Dislocated Worker services, delivered at the WorkSource office, are for any adult who is at least 18 years of age or older, selective service registered, legal to work in the US, and an Oregon resident, the press release states. This program helps jobseekers with basic career services such as career exploration, resume and cover letter writing, and interview preparation. There are also education/training scholarships and paid On-the-Job training opportunities as well.
According to a press release, November will be a transition month and Klamath Works expects that all training services will be offered again by Dec. 1. In the meantime, jobseekers are encouraged to go to the WorkSource office where they will receive support from Klamath Works’ partners.